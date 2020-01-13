Clementine is a four and a half year old Staffordshire Terrier mix girl that we received way back in October 2019 from our rescue partner that saves dogs from overcrowded shelters in California. She was a mama dog, and we also took in her eight puppies. Daddy must have been a “low-rider” because the pups had cute, stubby legs. They have all been adopted.
So why has this sweet dog lingered so long? She does not get along with other dogs and is not good with cats so she needs to be the only pet in a home. There, we have said it!
But this one negative aspect of this sweet girl’s personality is far outweighed by her positives. Clementine is a total sweetheart when it comes to people. She is one of those silly larger dogs who wants to be a lap dog, and never gives up trying! She wants to be very close to people, and has become a staff favorite.
She is very affectionate, loves walks, is highly treat-motivated, and is an easy keeper. She isn’t fond of bad weather, and would prefer “fair weather” walks — hey how smart is that? Her new owner wouldn’t have to feel guilty about not taking her out for walks during the nastier beach weather.
Clementine has tried to be happy at the shelter, after all, it is better than any life she has had previously. But, she is starting to look more depressed the longer she is here. Sure, the shelter provides “three hots and a cot,” and the staff tries to give her as much attention as possible, but it is just not the same as having her own loving forever home.
If you have been wanting a very sweet “man’s (or woman’s) best friend and don’t have any other critters at home, please come and meet Darling Clementine. She has lingered too long at the shelter and needs to move on with her life. She has so much love to give!
Shelter Wish List
Because we have so many dogs and cats to feed, we need to keep a lot of kibble food on hand to feed them. Well, unfortunately, the local rats have decided we need to feed them also, and have been getting into the bags of food.
We have attempted to thwart them by moving the food next door to our Shelter Annex, but darn if some of the rats didn’t outsmart us and have followed the food source over there! We have been trying to brainstorm a solution, and have decided the only way we can keep the food safe and clean is by storing it in metal 50-gallon trash cans. So, we are asking our loyal supporters to help by purchasing new metal trashcans. Local merchant Dennis Company does not keep 50-gallon metal cans in stock, but will order them upon request. We know this is a big request, but we would be very grateful for the help. Thank you!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
