If you've ever had an orange male cat, you know how steadfast, loyal and affectionate they are — truly almost dog-like.They love to be with their people, whether it be keeping their favorite "dad person" company in the shop, or going on harness-walking adventures outdoors with their people. Orange and white boys Donny and Tiberious fit these profiles to a "T."
Although they look very much like brothers, they aren't. Donny is about 5 years old, and Tiberious is younger, at about 2 years old. Both of these nice guys are in tower cages in the lobby, and they have been entertaining front desk staff and visitors alike with their "chatting" and antics in their cages meant to get them attention. Donny, being a little older, is a bit more mellow but still playful and engaging. Tiberious is the more curious of the two, and is very chatty. Both of them have cute "chirping" like meows.
Because they were both strays, we don't know how they would do with other cats, but they don't seem to be at all reactive with the other kitties in the lobby. Did I mention that orange boys are also usually quite "chill"? Tiberius seems quite interested in the dogs that come through the lobby, and he might make a good companion for a cat-friendly dog. Both of the boys would probably do well with kind and respectful kids.
As Pets of the Week, their adoption fees have been halved to just $25 and they are fully vetted — neutered, chipped, tested for FELV and FIV, flea treated, wormed, and up to date on vaccinations, including rabies. If you are interested in one of these great orange boys or another shelter pet, visit our website beachpets.com to view the available pets, and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. Staff will review your application, and if acceptable, will contact you and make arrangements for you to view the pet in person.
Shelter Wish List
Our dedicated dog-walking team religiously walks the shelter dogs daily, and sometimes even several times a day. We are running low on sturdy leashes — the standard ones that clip onto the dogs' collars, and we would be very grateful to receive donations of leashes. Used or gently used leashes would be fine, as long as they are sturdy.
We also running low on 13 gallon size garbage bags, and would love to receive donations — it takes a lot of trash bags to run a shelter! Costco has a good deal on these bags. Thanks again to our loyal supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
