Currently we have a cute group of black and black and white five- to six-month-old kittens that are fully vetted and are looking for their forever homes.
"Babs" is six months old and is adorable — both in looks and personality. She is outgoing and loves people and lots of attention. She is very playful and calls out to visitors to notice how cute she is when she plays. She would do well with kids, but would be equally happy with an adult who would dote on her. Her adoption fee is $75.
"Klondike" is a five-month-old tuxedo (black and white) boy who is very affectionate and playful. He would really love to have a young cat or kitten to play with (two kittens adopted together are only $150 for the pair) as he has lots of energy. He would do well with kids and would be a great family cat. His adoption fee is $100.
"Ripley" is a five-month-old tuxedo boy who is outgoing and loves people. He likes to sit on peoples' shoulders to better snuggle with them and give loving headbutts. He is energetic and would like another kitten or young cat to play with. He also would do well with kids and would also make a fabulous family cat. His adoption fee is $100.
"Expo" is a cute five-month-old tuxedo with a white "racing stripe" on his nose. When he and his sister "Beauty" first came into the shelter, they were shy, but they went home for a while with one of our foster moms, and are now much more outgoing. He loves to play, and would be happy in a home with other playful cats. He loves his sister Beauty, and would love to go to a home with her.
"Beauty" is Expo's sister and she is solid black with striking copper-colored eyes. Like Expo, she loves to play with other cats. Her adoption fee is $100.
If you are interested in any of these charming black or black and white kitties, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the adoption instructions. Thanks for your interest and support!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
