Thanks to our supporters and our hard-working volunteers on our fundraising team, our Beach Pets Treasure Hunt online auction was a great success and raised much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets. The auction ran from April 25-May 1, and exceeded our expectations. We received some wonderful auction items as well as generous bids from our loyal supporters, and we are very grateful for your help. Thank you!
We also want to sincerely thank our core group of volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this event a reality and a success: Patti Lee, Kathy Condron, Anne Singer, Bev Arnoldy, JoAnn Walker, Constance Curtin, and Keleigh Schwartz (beachdog.com). You are amazing!
Our next major fundraiser is a one day super garage sale this month on May 29, to be held at the shelter Annex Building, just west of the shelter building. Stay tuned for details!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
