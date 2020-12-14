Last week we featured three kittens as Pets of the Week. Cookie, Taffy and Minion were sweet tabby girls, and they all got their forever homes last week! They came to the shelter several months ago when their mother Jenny delivered them in foster care.
Now it is sweet Jenny's turn to finally get her own loving home. Initially Jenny was a little shy, but she has gotten used to having visitors in the free range room where she has been staying. Now, she has gotten very outgoing, and is the first to approach visitors to get pets! She loves the attention, and you can see what a wonderful companion she would be in a home of her own.
As Pet of the Week, Jenny's adoption fee has been halved to only $27.50 and she is fully vetted-spayed, up to date on shots, flea treated, wormed, and chipped. If you would like to give this nice girl the home she has been wanting, go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions for submitting an adoption application online. Be Jenny's hero!
It's time for trap-neuter-return — TNR
Winter is the best time to spay or neuter feral or unowned "community cats" to prevent the hardship and sadness of the lives these cats can endure. TNR is a concept developed by caring people who dealt with taking care of feral colonies and saw the colonies grow larger and larger as the cats reproduced. In TNR, the cats are humanely trapped and taken to the vets to be spayed or neutered. The cats are then returned to their colony and released.
What the early pioneers of this concept realized over time is that the size of the colonies became stable. Not only did the colony residents not reproduce, they became protective of each other and would not let strays enter their territory.
SPCHS has humane traps to loan for a fully refundable deposit, and staff can give you tips on successful trapping and even will refer you to our Community Cat Advocate Kathy for assistance.
You will need a Community Cat/Feral voucher from the shelter to access the $7.50/cat co-pay at Oceanside Animal Clinic. So, if you see feral cats in your neighborhood, please help. There are way more unwanted kittens born than there are good homes!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
