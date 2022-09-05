This friendly and handsome black and white guy is a two-year-old border collie mix. He came to us as a stray in July.
Border collies are known for their intelligence and athletic behavior. True to border collie form, Oreo loves attention and does not want to sit on the sidelines. He wants to be involved with everything and anything. He loves playing in the hose or a kiddie pool, and would most likely be all up for a trip to the beach!
He loves being outside and to go for walks, the longer the better. Oreo knows sit, wait, lay down, and shake. He is eager to please and will learn new tricks and commands easily. Oreo would be great with an active family or single person, and a fenced yard would be great! Oreo is fully vetted and ready to go to his new home. As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $75, which is a great price for this young dog. If you are interested in Oreo or any of the available shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under adopt.
SPCHS is Astoria Co-op's September choice for Change for Community
Every month Astoria Co-op features a local non-profit organization to be the recipient for the funds raised in their Change for Community program. Co-op customers can choose to round up the amount of their purchases, and also have donation jars at their check stands for cash donations. If you have been wanting to check out this interesting store,or are already a steady customer, now is the time to go shopping there and help raise some much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
