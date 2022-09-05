Oreo

Oreo is a nice guy waiting to become a member of a family.

This friendly and handsome black and white guy is a two-year-old border collie mix. He came to us as a stray in July.

Border collies are known for their intelligence and athletic behavior. True to border collie form, Oreo loves attention and does not want to sit on the sidelines. He wants to be involved with everything and anything. He loves playing in the hose or a kiddie pool, and would most likely be all up for a trip to the beach!

