Tonka is a gregarious 2-year-old kitty who looks as though she might have some Bengal cat genes in her genetic background. The Bengal breed originated in 1965 as a hybrid of a domestic cat and a leopard cat — a wild jungle-dwelling feline.
Since this time, careful breeding diluted the wildness of the leopard cat, and the Bengal has grown to be a very popular pet cat. They are described as playful, lovingly friendly, energetic cats with a generous dose of cat curiosity. They get high marks for affection and intelligence and for being kid- and pet-friendly.
Purebred Bengals have a characteristic spotted coat with a bronze colored base coat and are very striking to behold. Tonka is a pretty torbie (calico tortoiseshell with the tabby pattern) with a copper/bronze base coat. She has a sweet rounded face and deep yellow eyes.
Apart from her appearance, Tonka also appears to have the common traits of Bengals, such as playfulness and affection seeking. She is in the Jungle Room at the shelter, and is always on the lookout for attention and petting when visitors stop by. Nothing shy about this girl! She would probably be happiest in a home where she could receive lots of attention. Tonka seems to enjoy the kids who visit her, and would probably be a good family cat.
As the Pet of the Week, Tonka’s adoption fee has been reduced to only $27.50. She is fully vetted and ready to go. She would love a home of her own!
Spring is around the corner, and with it comes kitten season! We are gearing up for kittens and would be very grateful to receive donations of Purina Kitten Chow (hint —Walmart sells it in large bags at a good price). Thanks for the wonderful support of our loyal followers!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
