When we first got this young black cat a few weeks ago, it quickly became apparent to us that he is a total character. He came to us on a transport from Sacramento, California with our rescue partner who brings dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters.
We settled him in a rolling cage by the front door, where he proceeded to greet everyone who went by with his antics and chirping messages. Leo was so healthy and laid-back that we soon put him in the free-range playroom, where he is enjoying having company and more space.
The staff soon realized that the spot Leo really wanted to occupy was perched on their shoulders when they would try to clean! Hence the nickname “Parrot Cat.” Leo is so affectionate and people-oriented that he will make someone a delightful companion cat — the type of cat who will follow his new owner around or be the life of the party for a family.
He gets along well with the other cats, and seems interested in the dogs passing through the lobby. He would be very happy in a home where he could give, and get, a lot of love and attention.
As Pet of the Week, Leo’s adoption fee has been reduced by half, to just $26.50. He is fully vetted and ready to go!
Donate to SPCHS
Our hearts are with everyone who is affected by covid-19 and the self-quarantine. Our staff and volunteers are continuing to provide care and enrichment for the cats and dogs at the shelter. To support our community, we are open by appointment only for stray pickup/drop-off, pet food program and finalized adoptions.
With fewer people coming to the shelter and our fundraising events canceled or indefinitely delayed, your help has never been needed more. We get it. It is a terrible time to try to fundraise. Whether you’re able to chip in a $1 or a gift of any size, your support will enable us to take care of every cat and dog through this crisis and beyond. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Stay home! Stay safe!
The cats and dogs of South Pacific County Humane Society are counting on you! The link for the donations is https://tinyurl.com/u3tdf4w.
