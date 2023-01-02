This chunky little miniature pinscher mix boy has never met a stranger. He absolutely loves it when anyone comes by his kennel to say hello, and stands up on his back legs and wags, wags, wags. Hence his name! We received him on a transport of rescue dogs from California so we don't know much about his history, but what we do know is that he is an extremely affectionate dog that will make some person or family very happy.
Wags is estimated to be about seven years old, and it is clear that he was someone's pet at one point, because he is reliably house trained, and knows basic commands like "sit" and "shake." He loves to go for walks, but pulls on a leash, and our dedicated dog walking team is working with him on this. He is a little chubby and could stand to shed a few pounds for 2023, but hey, how many of us haven't sworn that we are going to do the same for the New Year? Wags has already shed some weight just by being walked regularly, and exercise and a good diet should be all he needs to be svelte.
Runner is very sweet
Runner is also in the very sweet category, kitty version. She is a two-and-a-half-year-old brown tabby and is one of the first kitties to greet visitors to the free range Playroom. She came to the shelter after having had kittens and fending for herself as she struggled to care for them. She loves petting, but when she has had enough attention, just quietly goes off by herself for a time-out.
She has lived with another cat, and may be a good companion for another cat-friendly kitty. As the kitty Pet of the week, Runner's adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and like Wags, she is fully vetted and more than ready to start 2023 with a new forever home.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
