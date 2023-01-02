Wags is aptly named!

This chunky little miniature pinscher mix boy has never met a stranger. He absolutely loves it when anyone comes by his kennel to say hello, and stands up on his back legs and wags, wags, wags. Hence his name! We received him on a transport of rescue dogs from California so we don't know much about his history, but what we do know is that he is an extremely affectionate dog that will make some person or family very happy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.