This five-year-old bully-breed girl came to us as a surrender by her owner, who was moving and didn't have time for her. The owner completed the surrender paperwork, so unlike when we get in strays or rescues, we have quite a bit of information about her. The owner described her as playful, friendly, affectionate and cuddly, and our dog-walking team has found all these positive attributes to be true. Anita loves people of all ages, and is used to being around children. She loves her walks at the shelter, and enjoys being cuddled. The dog walkers say that she is smart and very eager to please.
Her owner stated that she is very playful with other dogs, but we have found that she sometimes can be selective with the other shelter dogs, so a meet and greet would be necessary if there is another dog in the home. Anita is house trained and crate trained, but she loves the company of people so much that we don't want her in a home where she would be isolated or not be a part of the family. She would love a big family, particularly with kids — the more the merrier. We don't know how she is with cats, but her owner said she would "rub up to the family cats" and did not seem aggressive with them.
As Pet of the Week, Anita's adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50 and she is fully vetted and ready to go. If you are interested in this very sweet girl or any of our shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com to view our available dogs and cats and follow the instructions under the Adopt section to submit an application electronically. Staff will review your application, and if approved, will contact you to make an appointment for you to view the pet in person.
Holiday school vacation time is just around the corner, and this would be a wonderful time to bring Anita or another new pet into the family to get everyone acquainted!
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt auction starts next week
We are having another great online auction to raise much needed funds for the care of the shelter animals! The auction begins Tuesday, Nov. 22 at noon and ends Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The link to the auction will be charityauction.bid/hunt. We have had some wonderful auction items donated by both businesses and private parties. Auction items will be displayed with clear pictures and good descriptions to assist bidders.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
