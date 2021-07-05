These sisters were brought to us by someone who had claimed to have found them on the side of the road with their kittens. We doubted that this was the truth, but took them into the shelter as we were concerned about their welfare. Each of the young cats had a little family of kittens, and both of the litters were identical. There were four black kittens and one black and white kitten in each litter — not only were the moms identical, their kittens were also!
The sisters were good moms, and friendly and interactive with our staff. Tabitha and Sabrina were “teenage moms,” having had their kittens when they were less than a year old. They have been fully vetted, and are ready for their forever homes. The sisters are in a tower cage by the front desk, and have entertained the desk staff with their antics and with their attempts to get attention. They have a delightful “chirping” meow that is very sweet to hear — it is similar to the type of noise mom cats make with their kittens.
These two beautiful house panthers get along very well and would do well adopted together, or can also be adopted separately. They are very outgoing, and would make wonderful kitties for families with respectful kids.
As Pets of the Week, their adoption fees have been halved to just $27.50 each. If you are interested in these delightful sisters or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions for “Adopt.”
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
