It's really quite unusual for an animal shelter to be totally community supported, but thanks to you our loyal supporters, our local no-kill shelter is!
We hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday season, and want to express our deep gratitude to everyone for the support throughout the year! Those of you who have donated goods and money, volunteered, participated in our fundraisers, and adopted dogs and cats are fantastic! We truly couldn't have had another year at the shelter where we were able to take good care of the pets as they awaited their Forever Homes without your help!
Our dogs and cats are housed in a clean and warm environment, fed good diets (and some awesome treats!), and provided with a lot of socialization and environmental enrichment as well as good veterinary care all because of your support!
We wish you all of the best in 2023, and hope that the year brings a new pet to your loving home!
Lou and Reed
These six-month-old kittens are a hoot! They are both very playful and would love to go to a home together! They would be a perfect addition to a home with kind kids who each wanted their "own" special cat. They are very outgoing, and would be a wonderful addition to any home. As Pets of the Week, their adoption prices have been halved to just $37.50 each or just $60 for both. That's a lot of sweet feline companionship for a very low price!
JJ is all about love
This year old lanky lab mix is as nice as they come! He is young and energetic, but also smart and very eager to please.
When he came to us he had no training and was not altered, but work with our dog walkers and a trip to the vet fixed both those issues. Over time, he has become a staff favorite, and we would love for him to find his forever home. JJ loves people and would make a great addition to a family or as a companion for an active person.
As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50 and he is ready to go!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.