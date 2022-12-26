It's really quite unusual for an animal shelter to be totally community supported, but thanks to you our loyal supporters, our local no-kill shelter is!

We hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday season, and want to express our deep gratitude to everyone for the support throughout the year! Those of you who have donated goods and money, volunteered, participated in our fundraisers, and adopted dogs and cats are fantastic! We truly couldn't have had another year at the shelter where we were able to take good care of the pets as they awaited their Forever Homes without your help!

