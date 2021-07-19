These three-month-old pups came to us in a litter of pups saved by the group we work with that rescues animals from overcrowded California shelters. They are husky-terrier mixes, and they are very sweet and engaging.
Huskies are born pack dogs, so they enjoy family life and usually get on well with other dogs. They are playful, athletic, agile and light on their feet. They are very energetic, and love the outdoors and requires vigorous exercise. They can have a high prey drive, and should not be kept around small animals such as cats, ferrets or birds unless they have been raised with them. They love to chase small creatures, and if off leash, may bolt and be gone. A six-foot fence is necessary for these dogs.
One of the brothers, Quintin, is a handsome white and brown guy, and his brother August sports a fetching brindle coat. These pups have become favorites of our dog-walking team. They relate that they have learned how to walk well on a leash, obey simple commands, and are very friendly and outgoing when interacting with the public when they are being walked. These pups would do well in a home with older children, and also with owners who are savvy with this breed.
As Pets of the Week, August and Quintin's adoption fees have been halved to just $87.50 and they have been fully vetted — neutered, immunized including rabies vaccine, wormed and chipped. If you are interested in one of these charming pups or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to complete an electronic application. If the potential adoptive home already includes a dog, a meet and greet session with one of the pups and the resident dog will be necessary, to make sure the adoption is a good fit.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
