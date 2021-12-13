Here's a news flash — not all dogs who are supposed to be "working dogs" want to work! This is Redi's situation. This beautiful large white girl was purchased by a man who had livestock and lived in a rural area to be a protection dog for his cattle. Well, Redi apparently wants something else — she wants to be a part of a loving family and to be a companion dog. She is supposed to be a Labrador/great Pyrenees mix, but looks to be mostly, if not all, Pyrenees.
The Pyrenean mountain dog, or great Pyrenees, is a breed of livestock guardian dog that comes from the French side of the Pyrenees Mountains that separate France and Spain. The breed is not just a guard dog; they are guardians. The great Pyrenees protects the members of the flock, but also cares for and nurtures them. His instinct is to be kind to and patient with all vulnerable animals, thus their devotion to children.
Redi is a very active and playful dog who has been around children as young as one year of age. She loves to go for walks, and does not pull too hard, but at 91 pounds, her presence on a leash can definitely be felt. She is a lover of the great outdoors, and would be an ideal companion for someone who enjoys hikes or long walks. Redi has not been exposed to a lot of other dogs so she would have to do a meet and greet with any prospective new canine buddies. She would need to be fed separately from any other dog in the home, as she resource guards her food — not an unusual dog trait, as most dog folks know. She will need a yard with a 6-foot fence.
Although Redi isn't interested in punching the working dog time clock, she could be an outstanding family dog or a loyal companion for a single person. She is intelligent, and very affectionate, and although she isn't interested in managing livestock, would be appropriately protective of her property, and is known to be very good with children. If you are interested in Redi or any of the other shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an on-line application. Staff will review your application, and if accepted, will make arrangements for you to visit the pet at the shelter in person.
Help fill the pets' stockings for Christmas!
Will you help us start the New Year with a bang by filling the Shelter animals' stockings for Christmas? We hope so! Please help if you can donate food, supplies, or toys. The link on our website beachpets.com to our Fill the Pets' Stockings drive is beachpets.com/long-beach-wa-shelter/fill-the-pets-stockings. Thank you so much!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.