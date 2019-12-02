Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday! We are very excited to have a local donor matching $2,500 in donations!
Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It is a movement launched in 2012 to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season.
The SPCHS shelter is no-kill and proactive. Cats and dogs entering our shelter are fully-vetted before adoption. This means spayed or neutered, vaccinated including rabies vaccine, chipped, and treated for parasites. Most importantly, and what sets our shelter off from some others, pets needing veterinary care receive it! Sadly, at some shelters, the dogs and cats do not receive vet care until they have an adoption pending.
And all this care takes money. We are completely volunteer and community driven — we receive no government or local funding. This makes fundraising critically important! And your help at Giving Tuesday is very important. This fundraiser is not only on Tuesday, but runs through Dec. 7.
See our website at beachpets.com for details, and thank you for your support!
Pet Pics with Santa
This is a fun and traditional fundraising event for the SPCHS. This year’s event takes place this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dennis Company in downtown Long Beach.
What is better than a picture of your favorite pet(s) or human friends with Santa? Participants receive two 4x6 prints which can be picked up at the shelter (after about Dec 17) or digital files are available by email. There is a requested donation of $10 for the pictures.
Drop by Dennis Company between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with your dog, cat, goat, bunny, or parakeet. Heck, we will even take pics of children if they woof or meow!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
