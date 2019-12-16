We still have some darling kittens available for adoption, and to help them find loving forever homes, we are having a special one-day kitten sale this Friday, Dec. 20.
On this special day, kittens (5 months and younger) will be only $100, which is half-off the usual adoption fee.
This sale price applies only to kittens on whom we receive applications and are adopted this Friday. We are experiencing an unusually lengthy kitten season this year — normally we have no kittens still available by the holidays, and have to disappoint potential adopters. But, you can still have an adorable, playful kitten for Christmas this year!
Our kittens come fully-vetted, and even the full price adoption fee is a great bargain. The kittens have all been spayed or neutered, vaccinated including rabies, chipped, and flea treated. All of these treatments would cost hundreds of dollars in the private sector.
Most of our kittens have been raised in loving foster homes, and are loving and very social. Perfect to light up your holiday sea-son!
Cute new dogs
We recently received some nice new dogs from our rescue partner that rescues pets from overcrowded California shelters. Some of these dogs still need to be spayed or neutered before adoption, but they are all available to meet.
“Wesley” is a four-year-old fawn colored Chihuahua mix. He is a little shy meeting new people, but is very affectionate when he gets to know you. He loves his walks but we think he loves his after-walk cuddles more.
“Rosie” is a bouncy black 2-year old Chihuahua/terrier mix who stands on her hind legs and dances because she is so happy when someone stops by her kennel. She weighs 13 pounds, and is an easy walk on a harness. Rosie loves exploring outside, but enjoys her snuggle time as well.
“Blu” is a small (7 pound) longhaired Chihuahua mix with an adorable face. She loves other small dogs and would like to have a canine sibling in her new home. She likes to be with people and is very cuddly. She is one and a half years old.
“Ernest” is a 30-pound Australian Cattle Dog/ terrier mix. He is black and white with cute spots and a black and tan mask. He enjoys being with people and is very affectionate. He loves walking and exploring, and walks well with a harness. Ernest is five years old.
“Puma” is a dog with an interesting history — he was originally rescued from Taiwan! He is a brindle mixed-breed dog we think is a whippet mix. He weighs about 30 pounds, and somehow has lost a rear leg below the knee. He loves to go for walks, but probably not up for a long hike or running. He is quiet and calm, and loves attention and being talked to, but can be a little shy at first meeting.
Come in and meet the new dogs — they are even cuter in person!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
