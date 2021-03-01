This colorful three-year-old calico kitty is a patchwork quilt of beautiful colors — white, orange and black. She was recently adopted to a local family, but they had to return her because she was mean to their older cat. Polly can have a bit of a “catitude” at times, but would be a nice feline companion for a cat savvy person. She loves playing with toys, especially after she has had catnip, and prefers string and feather toys. While she can be selective about kitty companions, she seems to be very interested in the dogs who come into the shelter lobby, and will try to entice them to meet her by sticking her paws through her kennel cage, so she might be a good companion for a cat-friendly dog.
Polly is very good about using her litter box. She likes to be petted, but on her terms. You folks who know cats know about this tendency. She likes a couple of pets, but then has had enough, she may nip, so she should not go to a home with young children who are not able to recognize when she is done with attention: “The Queen will see you now.”
As Pet of the Week, Polly’s adoption fee has been halved to just $27.50, and she comes fully vetted and ready for her new home! If you are interested in this pretty kitty, go to our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions for submitting an adoption application.
Shelter Wish List
We would like to sincerely thank our supporters who came to our shelter garage sale last month. Thanks to you, we raised some much-needed funds to care for the dogs and cats at the shelter. A lot of shoppers not only paid the asking prices, you donated extra money to boot. We hope you are enjoying the items you purchased and thank you for your generosity!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
