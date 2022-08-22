Faith

Faith is an adorable cat who will quickly become a cuddly companion for whoever chooses her.

 ANNE SINGER

Faith is a pretty senior seal-point Siamese mix girl who was found on one of our local beach approaches. When she was found, the rescuer brought her to us, and we took her to the vets because she was in bad shape. She was very emaciated, had bad teeth, a kitty cold, and fleas. The vets did a dental procedure on her, treated her for fleas, and gave her medication for her cold. They estimated her to be 10-plus years old, and also started her on a supplement for weakened kidneys, which is a common condition with older cats.

With her treatments and TLC at the shelter, Faith started to improve and has gained weight and energy. She has become a favorite of our Cat Cuddlers team, and they have paid her a lot of attention and have been taking her out of her cage for jaunts, which she loves. As with older people, Faith has some mobility issues, but that doesn't stop her from jumping out of her cage when the door is opened, and following staff around the shelter. Faith is a very affectionate cat who loves being snuggled, and a few pets leaves her drooling in contentment. Faith is a curious and adventurous girl for her age, and might even enjoy being trained on a harness and to take some outdoor adventures with her owner.

