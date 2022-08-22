Faith is a pretty senior seal-point Siamese mix girl who was found on one of our local beach approaches. When she was found, the rescuer brought her to us, and we took her to the vets because she was in bad shape. She was very emaciated, had bad teeth, a kitty cold, and fleas. The vets did a dental procedure on her, treated her for fleas, and gave her medication for her cold. They estimated her to be 10-plus years old, and also started her on a supplement for weakened kidneys, which is a common condition with older cats.
With her treatments and TLC at the shelter, Faith started to improve and has gained weight and energy. She has become a favorite of our Cat Cuddlers team, and they have paid her a lot of attention and have been taking her out of her cage for jaunts, which she loves. As with older people, Faith has some mobility issues, but that doesn't stop her from jumping out of her cage when the door is opened, and following staff around the shelter. Faith is a very affectionate cat who loves being snuggled, and a few pets leaves her drooling in contentment. Faith is a curious and adventurous girl for her age, and might even enjoy being trained on a harness and to take some outdoor adventures with her owner.
Faith right now is eating a special kidney diet food, and takes an inexpensive kidney supplement sprinkled on her food. Faith's new owner will need to be sure she gets annual senior blood tests to be sure she is in the best health possible. Throughout the years I have been volunteering with the shelter, I have fostered many cats and kittens, from tiny kittens needing round the clock bottle feeding to old kitties coming to the end of their days. Fostering in general is a very rewarding and enriching activity, and helping the senior kitties enjoy their golden years has been truly wonderful. Usually, the senior cats were not in the best of shape when I received them, and it was wonderful to see them improve and thrive. Often, the ones that were thought to have little time left would flourish and live for years! We think Faith would make a loving companion and devoted lap pet. No one can predict how long a senior pet will live, but the improvement in Faith has been very rewarding and encouraging. If you are interested in Faith or any of the available shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically.
As a special needs cat, Faith's adoption fee is $25. She is very ready to go to her new home and get lots of love!
Drop by our open house
We are having an open house at the shelter on Sept. 4 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. This is a drop-in event — no appointment is necessary. Come and meet our staff and pets, and see some of the recent improvements that have been made at the shelter. If you would like to schedule a personal tour, call the shelter at 1-360-642-1180 during our open hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the desk staff will be glad to assist you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
