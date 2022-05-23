Zoey is a very beautiful, bold, and intelligent two year old tabby. She has a pretty brown and black longer hair coat, and we think she may be either a Maine coon or Norwegian forest cat mix. Like a lot of cats, she is selective about who she likes and knows what she wants. Once someone gains her trust, she is loyal, social, and loves lap sitting and playing. She enjoys being carried around, and loves playing with wand toys. She will even bring her favorite toy to visitors and Cat Cuddlers, and then wait, just staring until she gets a response!
Zoey enjoys being engaged and involved, and likes to keep busy. She is very inquisitive and sometimes gets overloaded by her environment, which can result in her being cranky. For this reason, she needs a calm but interactive environment so we recommend a home without children.
Her ideal home would be with someone who is cat saavy and understands her occasional "cattitude" and will be patient with her on occasion. Her special person will be rewarded with a beautiful and unique kitty. As Pet of the Week, Zoey's adoption fee has been halved to just $25 and she is fully vetted and ready to go! If you are interested in Zoey or any of the shelter animals visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically.
Grrrrage Sale this weekend
We are having our annual sale this Memorial Day weekend as we participate in the World's Longest Garage sale. Our sale will be held in the parking lot of our Annex Building, just west of the shelter. The Saturday sale will run May 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday will be Bag Day where shoppers can fill a bag (provided) with any items they want for just $5. This is a very important fundraiser for the shelter, and we hope to see you at the sale! Our sale is known as one of the biggest and best!
Thanks for your generosity
The shelter has donation jars out at some local businesses, and it is wonderful how many supporters help fill the jars! We want to thank everyone who will stop their shopping for a minute and make a donation. Every donation helps!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.