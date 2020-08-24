A little dachshund mix came to us on a rescue transport from and overcrowded California shelter. He is about eight years old but looks and acts much younger. The life expectancy of miniature doxies is about 12 to 16 years old, so Oscar should be able to enjoy life for years to come. He is very trim, so unlike heftier “wiener dogs,” he does not have issues with his back. He may be mixed with chihuahua, hence his cute large “bat ears.”
When Oscar arrived, he was quite timid and shy, but with the attention of the shelter staff, he is coming out of his shell nicely. He now likes it when people approach his kennel and is enjoying quiet cuddles with some of the staff.
Oscar likes to go for walks and is good on a leash. Like many doxies, he does not like to be picked up, so a home without young children would be best.
As Pet of the Week, Oscar’s adoption fee has been halved to just $25. This is a fantastic adoption fee considering he is fully vetted — neutered, immunized including rabies, wormed, flea treated and chipped.
If you are interested in this cute little guy or any of the other shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com, and submit an adoption application. Because the shelter is still open only by appointment, staff will review applications and plan for interested adopters to visit a pet in person.
Lovely Lux lingers
Last week’s Pet of the Week featured Lux, a pretty two-year old torbie-patterned kitty. Sadly, no one came forward to offer this sweet girl a loving home, so she is lingering in the kitty playroom. There she comes up to visitors entering the room, hoping to get attention and pets.
So far, she has been disappointed in her quest for love. If you are looking for a quiet, affectionate young kitty, please come and meet Lux.
Hard time for fundraising
The SPCHS is a community-supported nonprofit 501©3 agency, and we rely greatly on fundraising and donations to care for the dogs and cats at the shelter.
Most years, we have conducted many fundraising activities to support the shelter. It was hard but enjoyable, and we managed with the help of our supporters. Most of the fundraising was in-person events, such as dinners and auctions. Now, with the pandemic, we can no longer have these events, and, quite frankly, funds are now a real concern.
We are in the difficult position of having to ask our supporters for monetary donations. The South Pacific County Community Foundation has set up an online donation site called the Peninsula Pets Fund that benefits the shelter.
The fund can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3gYNA7U. We are grateful for your support, and promise that when things get back to normal, our dedicated fundraising committee will go back to work creating enjoyable fundraising events for our community. Thank you!
