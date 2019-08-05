Rico is a fun-loving young Manchester terrier mix who is looking for an active owner or family to go with his high “play drive.”
A Manchester terrier site says that these handsome terriers are loyal, hardy and terrific watchdogs who adore hanging out with their people. Among terriers, the Manchester is known to be one of the most well-mannered and responsive breeds.
Rico loves it when visitors stop by his run to say hello. He gets so excited that he can hardly contain himself, and delights in giving kisses. He would likely be as great companion for active older kids — probably a good Frisbee and agility dog.
He came to us from California via the rescue group who rescues dogs from overcrowded “kill” shelters. He is getting very tired of being penned up and is getting sad that he has no one to play with. He would be an ideal match for another active dog who likes to play, but most likely would get on the nerves of a “couch potato” dog.
Personality-wise, kitten Rio is the feline version of affectionate, active Rico. This darling tabby boy is a beautiful brown classic tabby, with handsome black swirls and bulls-eyes.
Like, Rico, he is very active and loves to play with his cute little tuxedo kennel mate “Anna.” He is very sweet, and also like Rico, loves the attention when visitors stop by. It would be wonderful if he and Anna could go to a home together, or if he could go to a home with a playful adult cat.
Whether you are looking for a great dog or a wonderful kitty, we probably have what you want. Please come and visit the shelter and give one of the deserving critters a loving home.
Shelter Wish List
We are running low on canned kitty food and would be very grateful to receive donations of the pate type food, which seems to be the easiest on especially the kittens’ tummies. Thank you for your support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
