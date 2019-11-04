“Rokfest 9” is this Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Charlie’s Sports Bar in Montesano, 315 S Main Street.
This fundraiser for the SPCHS is in memory of Jeff “Rok” Sanford who visited the shelter and wanted to support it. After Jeff passed away nine years ago, his friends started this annual event in his memory. All proceeds will benefit the shelter cats and dogs, and his friends do all the work to organize and run the event each year.
There will be three great bands playing this year — Six Pack Pretty, Stifler and Black Ice, as well as some nice raffle items.
Yes, Montesano is a bit of a distance away from the peninsula, but this event promises to be a lot of fun and your support will help raise much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets. Carpool, bring a designated driver and rock at Rokfest!
Shelter Wish List
We are running low on paper towels and small dog/puppy Kirkland kibble and would be very grateful to receive donations. We go through a boatload of paper towels keeping the shelter clean, and we have a high census of puppies in foster care and small dogs at the shelter currently. They might be small, but boy, can they eat!
Thank you for your support.
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.