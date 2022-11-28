We hope everyone had a great holiday! We want to thank everyone for participating in our Beach Pets Treasure Hunt online auction. As this report was being written, the auction still had a few hours of operation left, so the total amount of funds raised was not yet known. But we do know that we are very grateful to all involved.
Supporters donated wonderful items for auction, and bidders bid generously. Our volunteers worked countless hours organizing the auction to be sure it was successful. Thank you all!
Rudy
Don’t let Rudy’s picture on our website fool you! To some, it looks like he is a small dog, but there is nothing small about this eight-year-old doxie/basset hound mix — he is just short! A low rider who looks to be mainly basset. Rudy can be slow to warm up to strangers, and doesn’t show well in his kennel, but out of his kennel he can be sweet. He is a favorite of a lot of our dog walkers. Basset hounds are known to be adaptable, affectionate and relaxed.
Rudy is a couch potato but also likes to go for short walks and sniff, sniff, sniff. Basset hounds are scent hounds, after all, and Rudy lives up to that trait wholeheartedly. He likes to cuddle next to people, but is not a lap dog- probably a good thing! He would not be suitable for a home with cats, kids or young dogs, but might be a good companion for a “chilled” older dog.
Like so many doxies, Rudy has some arthritis, for which he takes anti-inflammatories and a mild pain medication, and he will need to be on these medications for life. If you are a basset fan, and would like an older, sweet companion, Rudy might just be your guy! As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $25. If you are interested in him or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and submit an application electronically.
Maddox
This handsome two and a half year brown tabby cat can be described in one word: charming! Maddox is super friendly and adores attention. When visitors come into the free-range playroom where he resides, he will rush over to meet them and get pets. He is in the playroom with a group of rambunctious 3-5 month old kittens and he loves them! He is the biggest kitten of them all! There is nothing shy about Maddox, and he has several cute maneuvers he will do to get one’s attention. He is a very handsome tabby boy with a shorter than average two-thirds length tail.
Maddox is a very mellow guy who would be a wonderful addition to a family. He would probably be good with kind children and would be a good companion for another cat-friendly cat. We are not sure how he is with dogs, but seeing how laid back he is in almost any situation, we suspect he might be good with a well behaved canine companion. As Pet of the Week, his adoption fee has been halved to just $25, and he is ready to roll into his new home!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
