Kittens, cats and dogs are available for adoption now at the Long Beach Animal Shelter operated by South Pacific County Humane Society. Starting with the black kitten, these are Trinity, Dehlia and Goldie.
We have a lot of wonderful dogs and cats at the shelter, just looking for their forever homes. To help them find their people, we are continuing the half-off adoption price sale for dogs through July and the 50% off kitty sale through August.
There are darling kittens, as well as some very nice adult kitties. One of the available kittens is "Trinity," a very lovable three month old house panther who gets noticed by everyone who visits the free range Playroom where she resides. You have to notice you because she won't let you ignore her! She is a total character, a very playful and social girl who loves to ride on shoulders and play in boxes. She loves pets, loves, and sitting on laps and playing with the other kittens. She would make a wonderful family kitty or companion for another cat-friendly cat. Her adoption fee has been reduced to only $50, and she is fully vetted and ready to come home!
"Dahlia" is a two year old love bug kitty who is a very friendly white and brown tabby girl also currently residing in the kitten-crazy playroom. She is laid back, and tolerant of the many visits she receives by the rambunctious kittens throughout the day. She is very much a fan of attention, and will rush over to meet visitors. She seems to get along with the other cats in the room, and is a well-rounded, well-adapted kitty who will make someone a wonderful new companion. Her adoption fee is Only $25, which is a great price for this young girl!
"Goldie" is one of our available dogs. She is a pretty golden five-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who would be a wonderful companion for an active person who has time for her. She loves the outdoors and walks, and is good on a harness. She can be reactive with dogs she doesn't know, but might be a good companion for an older, respectful, male dog. She was previously in a home with children, and did well. She does not like to be left alone, and wants to be with her people and part of the family. For this sale, Goldie's adoption fee has been reduced to just $62.50 and she is also fully vetted and ready for her new forever home.
If you are interested in any of the pets available for this great sale, visit our website beachpets.com and go to the "Adopt" section to see pictures and biographies of the dogs and cats. If you are interested in a particular pet, follow the instructions under this section to submit an application to us electronically. Your application will be reviewed by staff, and once approved, arrangements will be made for you to visit the pet in person. If you are not sure which pet you wish to meet just write "View" on the application line calling for a name, to come into the shelter to meet the dogs or cats.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
