Humane society pets

Kittens, cats and dogs are available for adoption now at the Long Beach Animal Shelter operated by South Pacific County Humane Society. Starting with the black kitten, these are Trinity, Dehlia and Goldie.

 ANNE SINGER

We have a lot of wonderful dogs and cats at the shelter, just looking for their forever homes. To help them find their people, we are continuing the half-off adoption price sale for dogs through July and the 50% off kitty sale through August.

There are darling kittens, as well as some very nice adult kitties. One of the available kittens is "Trinity," a very lovable three month old house panther who gets noticed by everyone who visits the free range Playroom where she resides. You have to notice you because she won't let you ignore her! She is a total character, a very playful and social girl who loves to ride on shoulders and play in boxes. She loves pets, loves, and sitting on laps and playing with the other kittens. She would make a wonderful family kitty or companion for another cat-friendly cat. Her adoption fee has been reduced to only $50, and she is fully vetted and ready to come home!

