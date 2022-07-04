This unique young dog came to us last year from a rescue organization in California. Jindos are a dog native to South Korea, where they are prized for their intelligence, unmatched loyalty, and good house manners. Jusan reportedly lived a "life of hard knocks" on the streets of South Korea, and he bears scars on his head either from a beating or a dog attack. He also has a bent back leg from some form of trauma. Despite all this, Jusan is a wonderful little bundle of energy who loves to go for walks and to romp with other playful dogs.
Because of his past life experiences, our staff and loyal dog walking team has had to work with Jusan to gain his trust. Due to his head injury, he has some limitations in his vision, but true to form with him, he doesn't really let it bother him. Jusan has become a staff favorite with some of our dog walkers, and they say that he would make someone a wonderful, loyal pet. Jusan is not the type of dog that can be adopted quickly and taken into a new environment. He will take consistency and patience, and we are hoping a local adopter will be interested and will take the time to come and visit him multiple times to gain his trust and establish a relationship. Our staff would gladly work with any adopters interested in Jusan to be sure the transition is a smooth one.
Our half-off dog sale is in effect for the month of July, and as Pet of the Week, Jusan's adoption fee is halved. We feel that hopefully Jusan's special person is out there, just waiting to meet him. He would be an incredibly loyal best friend if just given the chance. If you are interested in Jusan or any of the shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically.
Take a tour of the shelter in July
In July, we are offering guided tours of the shelter. These tours are not adoption sessions but a chance for the public to see the shelter firsthand and to ask questions about our operations, etc. Tours are limited to four people at a time, and can be scheduled by calling 360-642-1180 during our open hours Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours will last approx 30 minutes, and will take place from 3-5 p.m. on July 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Hope to see you there!
Fore! The Furrballs Golf Tourney this Sunday
This annual fundraiser is one of our most enjoyable and popular events. This year's event will be held at the well-manicured and challenging Peninsula Golf Course in north Long Beach. Registration will be online at fundraiser.support/FORE with check-in beginning at 9 a.m., and tee-off at 10 a.m. Cost for the event is only $60 and includes entry into all events, nine holes of golf, delicious lunch at the Cove Restaurant, riding cart, awards, and the opportunity to participate in exciting bonus games. Not a golfer? Join us for lunch and to see all the fun events. Just register on the link listed previously.
Shelter Wish List
Kitten season is in full roar and we have a lot of kittens currently at the shelter. We would be very grateful to receive donations of Kitten Chow and KMR (Kitten Milk Replacer). The Milk Replacer is expensive, but absolutely critical to the survival of very young orphaned kittens. The dogs are also asking for good-sized Nylabones so that they can pass some of the time at the shelter contentedly chewing. A sincere thank you to our kind supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
