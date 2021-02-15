Smokey is a cute, shepherd-mix pup who is six months old. He was previously adopted from our shelter by a family from out of town, but while they loved him, he proved to be too “exuberant” for their older dog and they had to return him.
They describe him as “very active, playful, and friendly.” The family invested a lot of time in Smokey. He is house trained, crate trained, walks well on a leash, and likes to ride in the car. They also said they have taught him basic commands such as sit and down and come, but being a puppy, he is a work in progress. He is very smart and eager to please.
His former family also said he absolutely loves kids, but because of his size and energy, a home without small children would be best. He might do well with older kids. He also might well do well with another young, playful dog, but a meet and greet would be necessary. He is overly interested in small animals, and would chase them if given the chance, so a home without cats would be best. Also, a 6-foot fenced yard is a must.
As Pet of the Week, Smokey’s adoption fee has been halved to just $100, and he is fully vetted. Smokey has a lot of potential to be a wonderful companion. If you are interested in this very cute pup, go to our website beachpets.com and follow the adoption instructions.
Super garage sale this Saturday to benefit SPCHS
A couple of our volunteers are downsizing their home, and are having a huge winter garage sale this Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society, and there will be lots of great stuff for the kitchen, home decor, craft and hobby supplies, tools and pet supplies.
Address for the sale is 29615 O Lane, Ocean Park. Please, no early birds or pre-sales. Cash only, and masks and social distancing necessary. Come and enjoy a great sale benefiting the shelter!
Shelter Wish List
In the last two weeks, the shelter received 19 new dogs and 27 new cats. We would be very grateful to receive cash donations to help us feed and vet these new arrivals. Also, we would love to receive donations of canned cat food — preferably poultry variety pate type. We very much appreciate the support during these difficult times!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
