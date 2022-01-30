We are looking for an experienced foster or dog savvy adopter for our lovely Sugar. This striking two year-old, large, all white Doberman/dogo/bully mix is an intelligent, friendly boy. Since he has a big heart and is a stellar dog, Sugar is well-named.
Due to being kenneled for so long, Sugar has developed some behavioral issues mostly in relation to his reaction to cars. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of our dedicated dog walker volunteers, Sugar is about to start a four-week board and train placement with a great trainer in early February. The trainer is willing to work along with any potential foster or adopter to support a smooth transition for this sweet boy.
Sugar had a rough start in life at his first home and was surrendered and lived at a vet’s office for four months, where he was cared for by a great team. He then came to us at the end of August last year. Loved by staff and volunteers, he has become a shelter favorite.
Sugar has a good deal of energy and enjoys playing ball, and can cover a lot of ground with his long legs and graceful body. He would make a great hiking buddy or running companion. He also enjoys going for rides in the car. We think he has some hearing loss and is vision impaired. Sugar needs a home with no little dogs, senior dogs, children or cats. He is receptive to other dogs’ language, but may miss some cues, so any potential dog buddy needs to be an observant and patient friend. Sugar is extremely food-motivated and is a trainable boy. Sugar is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped.
It is very important at the completion of Sugar’s four-week board and train that he goes directly to a foster or adopter home. If you can give this sweet boy a home as a foster or adopter, go to our website at beachpets.com and complete an adoption application.
Shelter Wish List
We are running very short of paper towels and would be very grateful to receive donations. Paper towels are a crucial item needed to keep the shelter clean. Costco has a good buy with their Kirkland brand. Thank you to our supporters!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.