This sweet four-year-old black kitty with the beautiful amber eyes originally belonged to a local couple who were staunch supporters of our shelter in the society's early years. As a couple, they volunteered at many of the fundraising activities. The husband was on the board for years, and his wife was a foster mom to many tiny motherless kittens who needed around the clock care and bottle-feeding.
Sadly, the husband, who became his wife's caregiver after she became disabled, passed away recently and his wife had to go to a nursing home. The family apparently couldn't take Binx in, and she was brought to the shelter.
Binx is a very affectionate kitty, and would be a lovely lap cat for a new person in her life. She loves to be petted, and will sometimes drool and purr in her bliss at receiving attention. There were dogs in her original household, so she probably would do fine with a cat-friendly dog. There were other cats in her house as well, and she is currently in our free range "Playroom" with other cats and does very well with them.
As Pet of the Week, Binx's adoption fee has been halved to just $27.50. She is fully vetted and more than ready to go to her forever home. If you have a place in your heart for this very nice girl, to our website beachpets.com and follow the "To Adopt" instructions to submit an application for her. Staff will review your application and make arrangements for you to meet Binx in person. She won't disappoint you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
