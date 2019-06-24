Barney is a handsome and very affectionate seal point mix Siamese kitty who was raised in a home with his two littermates. Sadly, their owner died, and no one in the family could take care of the kitties.
They were brought to the shelter, and the other two cats were adopted into loving homes, leaving Barney without the two companions he had known all his life.
Because he is so mellow and is used to other cats, Barney was able to go into the free-range “playroom” and have company, but he is still lonely. When people come into the room, Barney follows them around introducing himself in hope of getting attention.
Barney is eight years old, and, and his intake paperwork describes him as affectionate and laid back. In addition to getting along well with other cats, he also is used to kitty-friendly dogs.
He would make a wonderful companion in a loving, indoor home. Barney is not a “chatty” Siamese, so no worries about this trait that some Siamese have that can be annoying.
This sweet guy has had enough losses in his life — he is ready to find his forever home.
If you have been wanting a Siamese mix kitty who is mellow and loving, come in and meet Barney! He would also probably do well in a home with other cats and cat-friendly dogs.
Kitten Shower
We have quite a few darling kittens in foster care, and they will be old enough to come into the shelter for adoption when they are 8 weeks old.
To welcome the kittens, we are having our annual “It’s Raining Kittens” adoption event at the shelter on July 20. Stay tuned for more details about this fun family event!
Adoptions require approval of an adoption application. Applications are available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.