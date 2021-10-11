This pretty five-year-old kitty came to us as a stray. She was brought to the shelter by one of our volunteers who noticed her hanging around outside her house. At first, Bunny was shy, but has very quickly become outgoing and very affectionate.
She is a very pretty medium-haired kitty with brown patches on a white background kind of like a rabbit — hence the name Bunny. She loves to ask for attention and affection, and her face is so sweet and her sea-green eyes so beautiful it's hard to say no! Bunny loves to be petted, and would enjoy being the companion of someone wanting an attentive, affectionate kitty. She is quite mellow, and would also probably do well in a family with gentle kids.
We are not sure how she would do with dogs, but she seems to be unreactive to the other cats and kittens in the lobby. Bunny has been fully vetted and is ready to go! As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $25. If you are interested in Bunny or any of the great shelter pets, just visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under Adopt to complete and send an online application. Staff will review your application, and if accepted, you will be contacted to come to the shelter and meet the pet in person.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
