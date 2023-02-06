This week we are featuring two very nice kitties looking for their forever homes. Jimmy is a beautiful three-year-old brightly colored calico, and Calliope is a four-year-old dilute tortie.
Jimmy
Jimmy is a quiet girl who was initially shy, but has come out of her shell over time. She now loves to be petted, and will approach visitors to the Playroom to receive attention. She is super playful, and loves to zip in and out of the tunnels in the room and get the "zoomies." Her favorite toy is a little stuffed fish, which she often cutely carries about the room as if to show the other kitties her "prize." Jimmy will make someone an affectionate and attentive pet.
Calliope
Calliope is a little shy but also very affectionate. She loves to be petted, and will reward the person with gentle little hand licks. She loves to snuggle under blankets, and gets so cozy in her little bed that she actually snores! She has a beautiful round, expressive face and loves to watch the comings and goings in the shelter lobby. She would make a wonderful companion for someone in a quiet home.
As Pets of the Week, the adoption fees for these nice girls have been halved to just $25 and they are fully vetted and ready to go! Please go to our website beachpets.com to see our available pets. If you are interested in a particular cat or dog, go to the "Adopt" section on our site and follow the cues to submit an application electronically.
We are open 11 a,m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
