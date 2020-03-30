Enzo came to us as a stray, and we soon realized just how much “purrsonality” he has. This young tabby boy had unusual habits, and the most endearing one was his demeanor in his tower cage in the shelter lobby.
At first glance, it would seem that his cage was empty — in fact, visitors often asked us why his information card was on the cage when the cage contained no cat! It turned out that Enzo was amusing himself by playing a game of hide and seek with visitors.
He would hide under the bed pad in his cage and would not emerge unless someone would stand by his cage and call his name. Then, he would stand up and greet the visitor with one of his sweet chirping sounds, all the while with his pad on his back. He looked like a tabby and white turtle!
We often have little Chihuahua pups doing this. They tend to snuggle in their bedding to the point that we have to reassure visitors that there really is a dog in that particular cage. However, Enzo is the first kitty that we have had do this consistently.
Enzo is now in our free-range playroom where he is able to have the company of other cats, and he seems to really enjoy this. At just about a year old, he still has a lot of energy and loves to play. He is also very affectionate, and would be a wonderful companion for a family or a single person.
He is fully vetted and ready to go! These hard times where so many people are isolated at home, it can be a wonderfully enriching to bring a new pet into our lives. As Pet of the Week, Enzo’s adoption fee is half of the usual charge, meaning this sweet character can be adopted for just $27.50. That is a lot of love and companionship for a very low price!
Shelter Wish List
We wish to sincerely thank our loyal supporters for their generosity in donating supplies to our recent drive in preparation for the upcoming kitten season. We received much-needed Purina Kitten Chow, soft bedding, orphan kitten formula for bottle-feeders, and other items to make life better for the kittens. Thank you!
Shelter coronavirus update
The shelter is currently closed to the public, but we are still offering services on an appointment-only basis. For people interested in adopting a pet, we ask that you view our adoptable pets on our website wwwbeachpets.com or on Petfinder. If you see a pet you are interested in, call the shelter at 360-642-1180 to get more information or to arrange an appointment to meet the pet.
Other services we are offering by appointment only include the distribution of spay/neuter vouchers, drop-off or pick up of stray pets, pet surrenders, or to receive pet food from our food bank. Any direct person-to-person contact will be done under the guidelines of correct social distancing. Stay safe out there — we are still here to help!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.