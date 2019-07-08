When we got this nice tabby and white kitty in as a stray, he was in rough shape. He had open sores from fleabites, and inflamed gums from a condition called gingivitis.
At some point, he had been declawed and had all his teeth pulled by a previous owner. We believe that declawing is a cruel and unnecessary procedure, and adopters at our shelter have to sign a legal agreement that they will not have any cat adopted from us declawed. We do have potential adopters come to the shelter looking for a declawed cat, and Gunther would be a great choice!
The fact that he does not have any teeth is probably due to them having been pulled to try to treat his chronically inflamed gums. Gingivitis is quite common in cats, and is an autoimmune response where the gums become inflamed against the cats’ own teeth. Pulling all the teeth can bring about relief from this painful condition, and the cats are still able to eat. Sometimes cats affected with this condition have to be treated for flareups with steroids and antibiotics.
We got Gunther vetted, and little by little he got healthy. Unfortunately, he proved to be afraid of other cats; so he could not go in any of the “free range” rooms. So, he sits, in a cage in the lobby, day after day.
Gunther is very sweet and affectionate, playful, and has gorgeous green eyes. He has a very cute “chirp” that he uses to try to get the attention of visitors.
Also, he seems to like dogs! I had my cat-friendly dog Bonnie in the lobby as I wrote this, and he chirped and cooed until she went up to say hello to him. He reached his paw through the wire, and let Bonnie lick it!
We are hoping that there is that special someone who will come and get Gunther out of his cage and into a loving forever home. He has so much to give and it is truly a shame he can’t share his wonderful personality with his very own person.
Kitten Shower coming up
It’s kitten season and we have many adorable kittens coming into the shelter from their foster homes. We are having a kitten shower to celebrate the arrival of these little feline cuties.
The shower will be at the shelter Saturday, July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. The kittens would love to receive baby gifts, and adopters who bring a gift will receive 10% off their adoption fee. Items the kittens would like to receive are Purina Kitten Chow, toys, Miracle Nipple Mini (for bottle feeders), Kitten Milk Replacer (KMR), pate canned food (poultry types seem to agree with their tummies the best), fleece baby blankets, and heating pads (not auto off).
Bring the family to this fun event, see darling kittens, and enjoy refreshments.
Shelter Wish List
We have a lot of dogs currently, and boy, can they go through the food! We would be very grateful to receive donations of dry dog food. Thank you for your generosity and support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com. Prospective adopters can also fill out an application at the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
