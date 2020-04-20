Zitto was brought to the shelter as a stray, and sadly, was never claimed. Now he is ready to start his new life! Zitto is a handsome white and black boy who seems to get along with everybody. He is in the free-range playroom and has been a very nice “dad cat” to the other kitties in the room.
At about four years old, he is at a great age for someone looking for a calm cat that is past the energetic kitten stage. He is affectionate and loves attention. Zitto would make an ideal companion cat for someone in these times when so many people are isolated at home and looking for the enrichment a new pet can bring.
As Pet of the Week, Zitto’s adoption fee is only $27.50 and he comes fully-vetted- neutered, vaccinated, wormed, and chipped. Now all he needs is a loving home!
Last week we featured Leo as Pet of the Week. He quickly had interested adopters, but his adoption fell through due to no fault of his. So, this quirky, sweet, kissy black kitty is again available for adoption.
Leo loves people and attention and would make a wonderful kitty for a family with children who want a cat that is full of love and always ready for new adventures.
Shelter coronavirus update
The shelter remains closed to the public, but we are still providing services on an appointment-only basis. People interested in adopting a pet are encouraged to view our available pets on our website beachpets.com and submit an on-line application or call 360-642-1180 get more information or to make an appointment to meet a pet in person.
Our staff and volunteers are manning the phones and providing services Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will also be available for spay/neuter vouchers, stray pet drop-off or pick-up, and for those needing pet food from our food bank.
Are hearts are with everyone who is affected by the covid-19 and the self-quarantine. Our staff and volunteers are continuing to provide care and enrichment for cats and dogs at the shelter.
With fewer people coming to the shelter and our fundraising events, cancelled or delayed indefinitely, help from our supporters has never been needed more.
We get it. It is a terrible time to raise funds. Whether you are able to chip in a dollar or a gift of any size, your support will enable us to take care of every cat and dog through this crisis and beyond.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.