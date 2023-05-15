Mocha is a sweet grey/buff one-year old short-hair female cat. She came to us from another shelter that was out of space and was a mother of four beautiful kittens. Her foster mom tells us she is the sweetest cat ever, loves attention and sitting on your lap, and loves to play. Mocha is currently at the shelter in the free-range Playroom and adjusting to being around other cats.
Are you ready to give this sweet cat a home? Visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically. As Pet of the Week, Mocha’s adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
Memorial Weekend Giant Grrrrrage Sale!
Our participation in the annual World’s Longest Garage Sale over Memorial Day weekend is one of our most crucial fundraising events. We still need donations of items for the sale. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, during shelter open hours — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are unable to drop items off during these dates and times, call the shelter at 360-642-1180 to make special arrangements.
To view a list of the items we are needing for this sale and of those items we cannot accept, visit our website beachpets.com and look under garage sale in the “Events” section. Thank you to our loyal supporters for your help, and hope to see you at this year’s sale!
Grrrrrage Sale is Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday is $5 Bag Day where anything you can fit in a provided bag is only $5! The sale will be held in the parking lot of the Shelter Annex Building just west of the shelter building, 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach.
Canopies needed for the Grrrrrage Sale!
We are in need of some canopies for our Grrrrrage Sale and other outdoor activities. Do you have a canopy you never use? We would greatly appreciate if you could donate or loan it to us. Canopies can be dropped at the shelter during open hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
