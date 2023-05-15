Mocha

Mocha is the featured pet of the week.

Mocha is a sweet grey/buff one-year old short-hair female cat. She came to us from another shelter that was out of space and was a mother of four beautiful kittens. Her foster mom tells us she is the sweetest cat ever, loves attention and sitting on your lap, and loves to play. Mocha is currently at the shelter in the free-range Playroom and adjusting to being around other cats.

Are you ready to give this sweet cat a home? Visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically. As Pet of the Week, Mocha’s adoption fee has been halved to just $25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.