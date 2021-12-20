Last week we featured this nice three-year-old great Pyrenees mix girl, and sadly, no one stepped forward to give her a forever home. So we are featuring her again as Pet of the Week because we know that she will make someone a great dog. Redi was an owner surrender to the shelter. The previous owner obtained her to be a livestock dog, because great Pyrenees have been bred to be livestock guardians. Redi was not interested in working with livestock; she wants to be a loving companion in a home.
Redi is an active and playful dog who has been around children as young as one year of age, and loves kids. She might not want to protect livestock, but would be appropriately protective of her property, which in her case would be the humans in her family. The instinct of the great Pyrenees is to be kind and patient with all vulnerable animals, thus their devotion to children. She is a lover of all things outdoors, and is easy to walk and would be a great companion for someone that enjoys hiking or long walks.
This lovely white girl is very affectionate, and would be a wonderful, loyal companion for a single person or an outstanding family dog. She has not been around cats, so we are unsure how she would do with felines. As with all our dog adoptions, a meet and greet is necessary if there is another dog in the prospective adopter's family.
As Pet of the Week, Redi's adoption fee has been halved to just $87.50, and she is fully vetted. That's a lot of fantastic dog for a very low cost! Redi would love to get her forever home as a holiday gift. If you are interested in Redi or in of the shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. If you are unsure of what pet interests you, just put "view" in the section calling for a particular pet's name. Staff will review your application, and if accepted, will make arrangements for you to visit the pet in person.
Please donate toward the SPCHS Spay and Neuter Grant
Every year, millions of unwanted puppies and kittens are born in the United States. The fortunate ones go to shelters, but even then, not all of them find forever homes. The key to addressing this sad situation is the promotion of spay and neuter programs, and the shelter spends over $28,000 operating our spay and neuter program fund, which helps spay and neuter over 500 dogs and cats annually. This fund not only pays for the spaying and neutering of shelter pets, but also helps fund surgeries for pets in low income local households and for community ("feral") cats who produce litter after litter of unwanted kittens if left unchecked.
To help us in our battle to reduce the number of homeless cats and dogs in our community, we are asking for donations to our spay/neuter programs. We are asking for donations through the Pacific Community Foundation Grant Catalog. The Pacific Community Foundation (PCF) that manages this Catalog is a local nonprofit organization established in 2012. PCF grows endowments and other funds, and makes grants throughout Pacific County. This includes western Wahkiakum County, as their children attend school in Naselle.
We are applying for a $5,000 grant to help fund our very necessary spay and neuter program, and hope that our supporters will assist us. The link for donations is: spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?grant id=2617. Thank you so much!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
