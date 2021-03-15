This affectionate tabby girl came to the shelter as a stray in February, and sadly, no one came looking for her. We noticed that she seemed to be a little unsteady on her feet, and when we took her to the vet our suspicions were confirmed that she had cerebellar hypoplasia.
Cerebellar hypoplasia is a developmental condition in which the cerebellum, the area of the brain that controls fine motor skills, balance, and coordination fails to develop normally. In kittens (it can occur in puppies also) it occurs when a pregnant cat becomes infected with feline panleukopenia virus passes it on to her kittens in the last weeks of pregnancy or first weeks of life. This can prevent the kitten’s cerebellum from developing normally. The condition is not contagious, and is not painful. The condition can range in severity from mild to extreme.
In the early days of the shelter, we received a tiny black and white kitten in as a stray. He was very wobbily and had difficulty holding up his head. This was our introduction to cerebellar hypoplasia in kittens. We named him “Domino” because he was black and white and tipped over. Domino was a very sweet boy, and an inspiration to us all in the early days when we were working so hard to get the shelter up and running because he never gave up. He was not affected mentally, and strove to be as normal as he possibly could. If he fell over, he staggered back onto his feet.
Because we wanted him to be safe, we kept him as a “shelter cat” for several years. We even built him a window box that fit in a window in the kitty Playroom where he could be placed to enjoy the sun. As the shelter became busier, we realized that Domino needed a forever home of his own, and one of our compassionate volunteers took him home, where he lived for years, into his teens.
Blossom is estimated to be seven to eight years old, but looks and acts younger. She appears to have a very mild case of CH (as it is often abbreviated) and gets along quite well. Although there is not really any scientific proof of this, many owners of CH affected kitties will say that their cats are especially sweet and affectionate — and Blossom fits this to a T. We are not sure how she would do with cat-friendly dogs or other kitties, but she doesn’t see at all reactive or stressed by the other cats near her cage in the lobby.
As Pet of the Week, Blossom’s adoption fee has been halved to just $12.50, and she is fully vetted!. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring home a very nice kitty for a very low adoption fee. If you are interested in Blossom or any of the other shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the “To Adopt” instructions.
Binx
Last week we wrote about this very nice black “house panther” kitty needing her forever home. She had a meet and greet with an interested family, but unfortunately, the child was too young to understand how to treat a pet. If you are interested in this 4-year-old beauty with the amber eyes, please apply online. We are keeping our fingers crossed for both of these sweet kitties!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
