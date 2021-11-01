This very nice seal point Siamese mix girl was adopted from our shelter 10-plus years ago, and led a very nice life with her lady owner until the woman became ill and could no longer care for her, and Fancy had to come back to the shelter. Her surrender paperwork says that she is very affectionate, likes to be touched, purrs a lot and is a "wonderful" companion. She loves the attention of our shelter Cat Cuddlers, and has become a staff favorite because of her nice personality.
Her paperwork said she does not like other cats, but is good with people of all ages, including kids. Fancy has been well taken care of, and seems healthy for her age, which is estimated to be 11-13 years old. Cats, especially indoor cats, are living longer and healthier lives, thanks to improvements in nutrition and veterinary care.
Fancy has been sponsored by some of her fans at the shelter, which means she can be adopted free of charge. Our usual adoption criteria and screening will apply. She would be a great companion in a quiet home, and would adore an owner who has time and love to give her. If you are interested in Fancy or any of the shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt" to submit an application electronically. Staff will review your application, and if accepted, will contact you to make an appointment for you to come to the shelter and meet the pet in person.
Shelter Wish List
Do you no longer have a dog or do you have extra leashes you aren't using? We are in need of sturdy leashes, the traditional clip on the collar type, as our dogs get walked, sometimes several times a day, and we are running low on leashes. We would also love to get donations of pate-type canned cat food, particularly the poultry type, as we still have quite a few kittens at the shelter.
Speaking of kittens, would you love to be "smitten with a kitten"? If so, visit our beachpets.com website to see available kittens and cats and submit an application electronically. Kitten season will wind down soon (we hope!) and in a few weeks, there will be no kittens available until spring.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
