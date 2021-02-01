Do you have it in your heart to give a loving home to a kitty who may need special care in order to live a better life? If so, please consider adopting one of these kitties who need special love and treatment.
"Bunny" came to us from a local trailer park — she had been abandoned when her owners moved. When she came in, it was obvious she was older, and also very thin. We took her to the vets, and they told us she has a high thyroid level, not an unusual condition with senior cats. She is on a medication twice daily, which she takes well when it is hidden in food. This quiet white beauty has "bunny soft" fur — hence her name, and beautiful sapphire eyes. Bunny is a quiet kitty who likes affection, and would be a good fit for an adult household. She might even be a good companion for another kitty-friendly cat.
"Gus" has never met a stranger. He came to us as a stray, and looks like he might have some Persian Cat genes. He has a slightly "smooshed" face, and beautiful green eyes. Gus is also older, and like Bunny, has hyperthyroidism which is also managed with medication. He absolutely loves people and attention, and is very affectionate. He also has some kidney disease, but does well with an inexpensive over the counter kidney supplement sprinkled on his food. He seems to be hard of hearing, but gets along well. Not much bothers this gray tabby guy — he just goes with the flow and would probably be a good companion to another friendly cat or cat-friendly dog.
"Bart" is the quintessential orange tabby boy, and his wonderful personality has made him a staff favorite. He is extremely personable and affectionate, and very outgoing. He loves company and attention, and just doesn't let much bother him. He was an owner release because the family had added a puppy to the household, and Bart had started to develop bladder issues. He was treated for a while at the vets for a urinary blockage, but currently he is on CD food and is doing well. This guy is a total lovebug and would make a great companion.
If you are interested in Gus, Bunny or Bart and have questions, please email the shelter at spchs330@gmail. com. It would be truly wonderful if they could all find homes!
Seaside Saturday Market benefits SPCHS
The Seaside Saturday Market is having a raffle to benefit our shelter this Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seaside Convention Center. Each of the 50 vendors at the Market have donated a prize to be raffled, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the SPCHS. Everyone who comes to the Market will receive one free ticket, and additional tickets can be purchased for $1 each. This will be a great opportunity to shop for your Valentine, and also support the shelter! Shelter volunteers will be on hand to greet visitors and to present a fun slideshow of shelter pets and events. Hope to see you!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours. View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
