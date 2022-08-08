We received this nice year old boy from a family who surrendered him because they felt they didn't have enough time for him. Squirt is very people-oriented, and wants attention and to be part of the family. His previous family must have had him DNA tested, because they told us he is 25% Rottweiler, 12.5% cattle dog and 12.5% Labrador retriever, 37.5% terrier mix, and some form of sight hound.
Squirt is friendly and playful, and likes to be petted. He has lived with older dogs and children and done well. He is not good with cats.
He loves to go for walks, and our dog walkers say that he is making good progress with his leash walking manners.
Squirt would make a great dog for an active family, if you have a large fenced backyard. As Pet of the Week, Squirt's adoption fee has been halved and he is fully vetted. If you are interested in Squirt or any of the shelter pets, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under "Adopt." If you already have a family dog, he or she will have to be brought to the adoption meet and greet.
Shelter Wish List
We would be very grateful to receive donations of canned and dry cat food, and sturdy leashes — used in good condition is fine! Thank you for your support!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
