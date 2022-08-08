Squirt

Squirt is a nice boy hoping for a new home.

 ANNE SINGER

We received this nice year old boy from a family who surrendered him because they felt they didn't have enough time for him. Squirt is very people-oriented, and wants attention and to be part of the family. His previous family must have had him DNA tested, because they told us he is 25% Rottweiler, 12.5% cattle dog and 12.5% Labrador retriever, 37.5% terrier mix, and some form of sight hound.

Squirt is friendly and playful, and likes to be petted. He has lived with older dogs and children and done well. He is not good with cats.

