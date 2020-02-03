We are starting something new at the shelter we are going to feature a shelter pet as the Pet of the Week every week, and this pet’s adoption fee will be 50% off!
The weekly pet will be chosen by the shelter manager and volunteers. Sometimes, the pet chosen will be one who is very deserving of a home, but who has lingered quite a while at the shelter through no fault of their own. Other dogs and cats chosen might be special needs, and in need of special adopters.
“Starling” is our first pet chosen for this new feature, and we could not have picked a better kitty. She is a pretty two-year-old cat who came to us in January as a stray. This affectionate and laid-back girl has a plush gray coat and pale green eyes-perhaps a Russian Blue mix. She loves attention, and has a cute little “chirp” she uses to greet visitors who stop and talk to her.
Starling is very calm and sweet, and would make a wonderful family pet. She might even be a good kitty in a home with a cat-friendly dog or another cat. She is fully vetted, including vaccinations, testing for FIV and FELV, micro-chipped, treated for parasites, and spayed.
Her adoption fee is only $27.50 — that’s a lot of kitty love at a very low price! Come in and meet our first Pet of the Week — she is more than ready for her own loving forever home.
Shelter dog runs update
Recently we had to close the dog runs to the public due to an outbreak of kennel cough in the dogs. This is a highly contagious disease that spreads rapidly among dogs, but is not contagious to people.
We are happy to say that the affected dogs have been treated the past few weeks, and are continuing to improve. Most of the dogs are no longer on medications, so we are opening the dog runs to the public this week.
If you have questions about the re-opening of the dog runs or about the status of a particular dog, please call 360-642-1180, or stop by during the shelter’s open hours and speak with the staff at the front desk.
Volunteer orientation this Saturday
The SPCHS is largely a volunteer-driven organization. We have only a handful of paid employees, and rely on our dedicated volunteers to help with many aspects of the operation of the shelter.
We are having our next monthly volunteer orientation this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at the shelter annex — this is the building just west of the shelter building. The orientation will last about two hours, and include a review of the Volunteer Handbook, a discussion of volunteer opportunities, and a tour of the shelter.
There is a wide range of volunteer opportunities available, ranging from direct animal care such as dog walking and cat cuddling to staffing the front desk and clerical duties. Volunteering at the Humane Society is a wonderful way to meet other like-minded people interested in animal welfare, and to feel useful. New in town? Several of our volunteers who were new to our community have made great new friends by volunteering here. Hope to see you Saturday!
Shelter Wish List
We would be grateful to receive donations of canned cat food, also paper towels and 13-gallon trash bags which are used by the boatload to keep the shelter clean for the cats, dogs, and visitors. Thank you for your support!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
