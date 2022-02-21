Stella is a sweet, 5-year-old, black beauty. She came to us as a surrender in January and had hair loss which we think is from psychogenic licking where grooming becomes excessive from stress-related factors. She was improving at the shelter and was adopted earlier this month but was returned. She did great around their dog but was getting stressed with the other cat in the household.
She is very friendly and would make a great lap cat. She does not handle change well and is looking for a quiet home without too much foot traffic and probably no other cats.
If you can give this sweet kitty a home, visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions under “Adopt” to submit an application electronically. As Pet of the Week, Stella’s adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
Shelter Wish List
With kitten season approaching, we can still use some Purina Kitten Chow.
If you have community/feral cats in your neighborhood we have spay/neuter vouchers at the shelter for just a $7.50 co-pay. And, we have spay/neuter vouchers for low-income households in South Pacific County with co-pays of $30 for cats, $40 for male dogs and $45 for female dogs.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our websitebeachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.