Several weeks ago we introduced you to Sugar, a striking two-year old, large, all white Doberman/dogo/bully mix. Sugar had some behavioral issues and thanks to the fundraising efforts of our dedicated dog walkers, Sugar started a four-week board and train program on Feb. 10 with trainer Chelsea. Sugar is doing great with his training and Chelsea says of Sugar, "I've gotten really comfortable with him, he's extremely sweet and is going to make someone a very loving companion!"
Sugar has less than two weeks left of his training and we need to find a foster or adopter home for him. Going directly to a foster or adopter home is extremely important for Sugar’s continued improvement and long-term success. The trainer, Chelsea, will work with Sugar’s foster/adopter for a smooth transition from the board and train to a home.
The main focus of Sugar’s training is to equip him with the skills and coping mechanisms to be in a busy world and feel both safe and confident. This is a process and our boy is showing great progress at moving towards this! Chelsea is working with Sugar’s reactivity to things that are either extremely exciting or scary to him. Chelsea continues to practice moving away from these things rather than allowing him to respond to them. Sugar is starting to choose to move away rather than always needing her suggestion and guidance to do so. He is no longer mouthing, leash grabbing or jumping. This is wonderful progress for our boy. Putting on his harness, once an impossible task is getting easier and easier, and putting his muzzle on is just a one-cookie process!
Sugar would do best in a home with no little dogs, senior dogs, children or cats. Sugar is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. We think he may have some hearing loss and is vision impaired.
Can you give this sweet boy a home? If the answer is yes, please contact the shelter at 360-642-1180 or go to our website at beachpets.com and complete an adoption application.
Kitten shower/supplies drive
It is that time of year the shelter starts to get an influx of kittens. To prepare for this, we are having a virtual kitten/supplies drive during the month of March. We can use Purina Kitten Chow, pâté and much more. You can drop donations by the shelter during open hours or shop online with our Amazon and Chewy wish lists — go to our website beachpets.com, click on “Events.” Then click on “Kitten Supplies Drive” and click the links for Amazon and Chewy.
Spay/neuter vouchers
We can help with spay/neuter for Community/Feral cats and low-income households. Complete an application at the shelter during open hours to receive a voucher for a low-cost spay/neuter at Oceanside Animal Clinic.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
