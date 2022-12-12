Sunday loves to chat! This two and a half year old brown and white tabby girl is very affectionate and loves to be talked to! It's not just a one way conversation though. She is also very expressive and will meow up a storm when she's wanting to convey a message she considers to be important — such as it's petting time, which she enjoys. Other times, she is content to hang out in her comfy kitty bed and watches Bird TV or the activities happening in the lobby. 

Her previous owner brought her into the shelter because she apparently wasn't getting along with the senior cat in the home, but Sunday is in one of the free range cat rooms and seems to get along fine. The owner described her as "very sweet, loves to cuddle." She previously lived with a dog, and got along well. Sunday would be a great companion for an adopter wanting an affectionate cat willing to discuss the world's events and to cuddle. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.