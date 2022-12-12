Sunday loves to chat! This two and a half year old brown and white tabby girl is very affectionate and loves to be talked to! It's not just a one way conversation though. She is also very expressive and will meow up a storm when she's wanting to convey a message she considers to be important — such as it's petting time, which she enjoys. Other times, she is content to hang out in her comfy kitty bed and watches Bird TV or the activities happening in the lobby.
Her previous owner brought her into the shelter because she apparently wasn't getting along with the senior cat in the home, but Sunday is in one of the free range cat rooms and seems to get along fine. The owner described her as "very sweet, loves to cuddle." She previously lived with a dog, and got along well. Sunday would be a great companion for an adopter wanting an affectionate cat willing to discuss the world's events and to cuddle. As Pet of the Week, her adoption fee has been halved to just $25.
Louise gets accolades from our dog-walking team members who spend a lot of time with her. They say that this six-year-old Australian cattle dog mix is "sweet, adorable and very playful." She loves to go for walks, and rides well in the car. Like most of the herding breed dogs, Louise has a lot of energy and will need an outlet, such as hiking. She will play fetch, but will tease when it's her time to return the ball — the old "fetch, human" routine. She is strong and loves to run and might make a good agility dog.
The perfect family or owner for her would spend time with her on walks/hikes or other physical activities. She would love to play in her own yard with a six-foot fence to keep her safe. Louise can be selective with other dogs, and this needs to be taken into consideration. A meet and greet session would be necessary to evaluate her reaction to any other dog in the home. Also like a lot of herding dogs, Louise wouldn't be good with cats, as she considers them something to chase.
As Pet of the Week, Louise's adoption fee has been halved, and she is fully vetted and ready to be your affectionate and active best buddy!
Please help with Malone's medical expenses
In early September, a local resident arrived at Oceanside Animal Clinic with a badly burned young tabby cat that had been hiding under his mobile home for a couple of days. They named him Malone, and found out he had been involved in a meth lab fire and had sustained third degree burns. Sadly, pets and children can be the unfortunate, innocent victims in the manufacture and use of this popular illegal drug.
The South Pacific County Humane Society has taken financial responsibility for this poor guy whose treatment required extensive veterinary care and boarding, and he is improving. When he arrived at the vet clinic, his burns were so extensive he was unable to stand or walk on his home. We are hoping that as he continues to improve, we can find a loving home for this sweet, unfortunate kitty. As of mid-November, Malone's expenses were already $1,200, with a lot more to come. We need your help!
The Pacific Community Foundation, that helps support local charities, has opened their Grant Catalog for the month of December, and we have requested assistance from them to help raise funds for Malone's care.
If you can help us with his care by donating to his medical expenses, please go to this direct link to the Grant Catalog donation page for Malone: spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/grant?grant id=3130. Thank you for your support and for helping this unfortunate kitty get healthy again and find him his forever home!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
