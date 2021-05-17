This cute, chubby six-year-old black kitty came to us in an unusual way. She and another cat were found one day hiding under the porch at our Annex Building. We don’t know what happened, but we suspect someone just dumped them. The companion cat was quite “hissy” and really not adoptable, so he went to a barn home to be a working cat. It was obvious though from the get-go that Annie was very socialized and loving. She was pretty chunky when she came in but healthy. Much to her irritation, she has been on a diet, and is doing well with it.
Annie is in one of our free-range kitty rooms, and seems to get along well with her roommates. There is nothing aloof about Annie — she loves it when people enter her room and chats and chirps to be petted. She is a kitty who has never met a stranger. Annie would be a wonderful attentive companion to someone who might be feeling a little lonely still with the pandemic situation.
As Pet of the Week, Annie is fully vetted and her adoption fee has been halved to just $25. If you are interested in Annie or any of the shelter pets, please visit our website beachpets.com and follow the instruction under “To Adopt.” We are really hoping that soon Annie will get her Forever Home. Being dumped by an owner once is one time too many...
Memorial Day Grrrrrrage Sale coming
For years the SPCHS has participated in the annual Memorial Day World’s Longest Garage Sale as an important fundraiser to help care for the shelter pets. In past years, the event was held for three days inside the Annex Building and under canopies in the parking lot. This year, however, due to the pandemic, the sale will be a one-day event on Saturday, May 29, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside under cover in the parking lot of the Shelter Annex next to the Humane Society Building 330 2nd St. NE in Long Beach.
We are still hoping for donations of saleable goods for the sale. We would like to receive, in good condition and working order, please: hand tool, power tools, chain saws, lawn mowers, tillers, garden tools, sporting goods and equipment, rolling carts, lamps, book shelves, toys and games, pet supplies, storage containers, office supplies, clocks and watches, kitchen dishware, bakeware, pottery, small appliances knick-knacks, collectibles, memorabilia, plants, pots and planters, and sewing, craft, and hobby supplies. Through the years, we have come to know what types of things generally don’t sell, and we have to spend money that should be spent on the pets disposing of them. These items include books, clothing, bed linens, used tires, televisions, water heaters, large furniture, washers and dryers and other appliances, mattresses and bed frames, non-functional electronics, dirty or broken items, or half-used paint or chemicals.
We are accepting donations at the Shelter Annex building from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday May 21-23 and Monday through Thursday May 24-27. For special arrangements for large items, please contact the shelter at 360-642-1180 during open hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanks to our supporters and please visit our garage sale. We have historically always had one of the biggest and best sales on the Peninsula, and this year will be no different!
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
