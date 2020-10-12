Cindy Lou is a young adult female Labrador/Rottweiler (?) mix who came to us as a stray in August. Sadly, no one came looking for her. We have no information on her background, but we have come to know this nice girl much better the longer she stays with us.
She is playful and friendly. When visitors stop by her kennel to say "hi" she wags her tail nonstop. She was initially slow to warm up to staff, particularly the men, but once she trusts you, her lab nature clicks in and you are her friend forever.
Cindy Lou loves to go for walks, but really does not seem to know any commands, and we are working with her on that. She loves human interaction and always wants to know what is going on and is eager to learn and please. She loves being outside, so a fenced yard would be great.
She can be slow to warm to other dogs, so she would probably be happiest as an only dog. We do not know how she does with cats. Because she is in the process of receiving more training, she would probably be best with older kids.
As Pet of the Week, Cindy Lou's adoption fee has been halved to just $62.50 and she comes fully vetted. If you are interested in this sweet girl or any of the other available shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com and download an application and send it to us electronically. Staff will review your application and contact you to plan for you to meet the pet in person.
SPCHS Board members needed
Our all-volunteer board is a vital component to the success of our mission to provide compassionate care to the homeless pets in our nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and shelter. This November, several new board positions will become available as the terms of previous members expire. New members will be voted in December of this year.
Our board is a group of progressive and knowledgeable like-minded individuals who work well together and have successfully brought the shelter and society from its grassroots beginning to the valuable community asset it is now.
If you are interested in joining our board, please contact our current President Sandy Clancy and she can provide more information on which board positions are coming available. She can be contacted at sandy@beachpets.com.
Shelter Wish List
We have received some nice donations of poultry pate-type canned kitten/cat food for our resident felines but would be grateful to receive more as we still have a high census of shelter kitties to feed.
Also, we would love to receive donations of newspapers to cover the floors of our puppy pens. We have several puppies right now and their mission in life is to eat, so they require several kennel cleanings per day. Thank you all for your generous support!
