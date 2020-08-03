Coconut came to the shelter in late May, along with her four tiny kittens. They went together to a loving foster home, and once they got old enough, her kittens were adopted.
She is a petite snow-white beauty with cute pink ears and golden eyes. Coconut is a young girl, about 2 to 3 years old, is active but out of the rambunctious kitten stage.
Her foster mom describes her as "extremely sweet" and "super affectionate." She loves petting but does not like to be picked up, not unusual for cats. When visitors go into the Kitty Playroom, she often goes running up to them hoping for attention. She gets along OK with most cats and has been introduced to dogs.
As Pet of the Week, Coconut's adoption fee has been halved to just $27.50 and she is fully vetted, including spayed, chipped, flea-treated, and wormed. She will make someone wanting an affectionate kitty a wonderful companion.
Because the shelter is still open only by appointment, we ask that people interested in adopting one of the shelter pets like Coconut visit our website beachpets.com or Petfinder, complete an application, and send it to us electronically. Staff reviews applications, and once an application is approved, the interested adopter will be contacted, and arrangements made to meet the pet in person.
Kitten Palooza still happening!
We have had some wonderful adoptions with out kittens, but we still have more hoping to find their loving forever homes. If you are interested in adopting, please view the available kittens on our website beachpets.com and follow the instructions for adopting as stated above.
