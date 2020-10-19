This charming “orange boy” kitty came to us back in June of this year when he was just a few months old. He came to us via the rescue organization we work with that rescues cats and dogs from over-crowded shelters in California.
Being saved from a California shelter is normally a good thing, as the euthanasia rate for pets is often extremely high in these shelters. But, just when things were looking up for Skipper and he was thinking he was dodging the bullet from a life of hard knocks, he got exposed to ringworm and had to be treated and isolated for weeks at our shelter before he was finally healthy and could be put up for adoption.
Flash forward to the present, and Skipper is healthy and awaiting his forever home. He entertains himself by playing with his toys in his lobby tower cage. He is so cute when he plays that he is a source of constant amusement for the front desk staff.
The orange coat color in cats — called “ginger” in the UK — ranges in hue from a pale buff color to a striking red. Skipper is a beautiful red tabby. On an average, the orange coat color is mainly seen in male cats — about 75%. Those of us who have had the pleasure of knowing an “orange boy” will tell you that they seem to have distinctly great personalities.
Their owners often call them “dog-like” with their laid-back and loyal personalities. My dad had an orange boy named “Redrick” that he loved to death. Redrick was a great man’s cat, and would follow Dad around faithfully, and would “help” him work on projects in the garage or garden.
Some of the staff at the shelter feel that Skipper should be the only cat in the home because he was reactive around other cats and kittens once he was reintroduced to the general population after spending so much time in isolation. I honestly feel that this attitude is just the result of his spending so much time alone and is not really his true personality.
Skipper loves to play, and as the saying goes: “The best cat toy is another cat.” If properly introduced to a resident cat in a new home, his “red boy” personality should win out, and he would love the company of another friendly, playful kitty.
As Pet of the Week, Skipper’s adoption fee has been halved, to just $50. He is fully vetted and ready to share his love in a forever home. If you are interested in this charming kitty or any of the other shelter pets, please go to our website beachpets.com, complete an adoption application, and submit it to the shelter staff electronically. Staff will review your application, and then plan for you to meet the pet in person.
Animal care assistant position open
We are looking for a compassionate and dependable person to join our animal care team. Go to our website beachpets.com for more info and to download an application. The SPOTS shelter is a great place for animal lovers to work, and our animal care assistants enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals who employ a team approach. Come join us!
Cindy Lou is still waiting for you
This sweet lab mix was last week’s Pet of the Week, and unfortunately, no one has stepped forward for her yet. She is a happy, friendly young dog who loves to go for walks and to meet people. She initially might be a little shy, especially with men, but then her lab nature clicks in and she wants to be your best friend.
If you are interested in helping Cindy Lou start a new life and find her forever home, please download and submit an application electronically from our website beachpets.com.
