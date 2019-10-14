“Tank” is a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix who is just beginning his life. He is only beginning to have a decent life because he came to us via our rescue partners from a hoarding situation in California. He was rescued from this environment with 95 other dogs.
Animals that come from hoarding or puppy mill situations have often been neglected and sometimes abused. They can be kept in filthy overcrowded environments without access to fresh air and sunshine. Often, they do not even have the basic comforts like decent food and access to water. No comfortable beds, no kind words, or gentle pets.
As a result of lack of socialization and a caring environment, these pets can be distrustful, timid and shy around people, making it hard for them to be adopted. Tank was rescued from his hoarding situation and then was transferred to us from a California shelter.
His adoption info says he is a “super sweet dog for whom everything is new.”
He is becoming less timid as time goes on, but still hides behind his dog house when he is frightened. Often visitors will be interested in him and go to see him only to report, “He isn’t in there.” Well, yes, he is — he’s just hiding!
Tank is learning to enjoy walks on a leash, snuggling with people, basking in the sunshine and fresh air, and the feel of the grass on his paws. He is learning that people can be a good thing.
He would thrive in a loving forever home if only given the chance. If you think you might be the one to help Tank live a good life, please come and meet him. He is a shy boy. He will take a while to come to you. Take your time and be patient with this sweet boy. It will be worth it in the end!
North Jetty Brewing fundraiser
North Jetty Brewing is having a fund raiser for the SPCHS this Saturday, October 19, from noon to 5 p.m. on their patio area. One dollar will be donated to the Humane Society for every pint of beer or glass of wine sold.
We have put together some nice raffle baskets, and will be bringing some of our adoptable dogs to the event. We will also have pictures/profiles of the cats and dogs available at the shelter.
The North Jetty Brewing and Taproom is located in Long Beach at 4200 Pacific Way, just south of Sid’s Market.
Join us for a fun time and help us raise money for the shelter pets!
Adoptions require approval of an application, available at beachpets.com. Email the completed form to spchs330@gmail.com or visit the shelter. SPCHS Shelter is at 330 Second St. NE, Long Beach, WA 98631 (P.O. Box 101) 360-642-1180.
Thursday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours on other days are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.