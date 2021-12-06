Five-year-old chow chow Ginny came to us from a rescue based in Taiwan in January of this year. She was adopted in April, but was returned to us through no fault of her own. Her owner's job was transferred overseas and he had to relocate.
Chow chows are originally from China, and were used as an all-purpose dog — some as hunters and others as guard dogs of the royal households and temples. They are described by their owners as being dignified, serious minded, and sometimes aloof with strangers but eternally loyal to loved ones. Ginny is sweet and friendly, but true to her breed, sometimes has a mind of her own, asking the dog walkers to "check back" with her later when she doesn't feel like taking a walk at the moment. She seems indifferent with other dogs, and we do not know how she does with kids. She can be a little "head shy" if approached suddenly, so a home without children would probably be best. She might do well in a home with older, dog-respectful kids. Ginny is not aggressive and likes human attention, especially if she knows the person.
Ginny has some arthritis in her rear legs, and is on supplements and anti-inflammatory meds she should take for her lifetime. This doesn't stop her from moving, though! She actually likes to jog a bit on her walks and will do "the zoomies" in her meet and greet area. Chow chows characteristically have a somewhat stiff-appearing gait, but this is a breed tendency and does not affect their overall health.
As Pet of the Week, the adoption fee for this pretty red dog has been halved to just $62.50. Chow chows are a relatively rare breed to be available for adoption in shelters, and we are hoping a chow savvy person will step-up and give her a forever home. She will be a loving and loyal companion.
Beachpets Treasure Hunt and Giving Tuesday a great success
Both our recent on-line auction and Giving Tuesday campaign were wonderful successes and raised much-needed funds for the care of the shelter pets.
We want to thank all the businesses and individuals who donated items to the auction, and all those who participated by bidding generously.
Again, our supporters stepped up to the plate to help us provide good care to the shelter dogs and cats as they await their forever homes! A heartfelt "thank you!"
Dog walkers are needed
A very important activity for socialization and enrichment of the shelter environment for the dogs is the daily walks provided to them by our loyal and steadfast dog team. The walkers make sure the dogs are walked, come rain or shine. We would love to add more walkers to our team! This is a wonderful opportunity to get fresh air and exercise, and to meet like-minded people invested in the wellbeing of the shelter dogs. Our dog walkers are truly a team, and not only help exercise the dogs, but also spend many hours helping the dogs become better socialized and better behaved- helping them to get adopted.
If you are interested in joining our volunteer dog walking team, visit our website beachpet.com and go to the "Volunteer" section to complete an application electronically. Beginning dog walkers receive individualized attention and training.
We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.
View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.
